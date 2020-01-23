All apartments in Stamford
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:58 PM

25 Vanech Drive

25 Vanech Drive · (203) 273-5484
Location

25 Vanech Drive, Stamford, CT 06905
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1274 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
CURB APPEAL! This home has it! Plus a fabulous level backyard perfect for entertaining, outdoor play, and fire pit. Lovely professionally landscaped front yard with an elegant front foyer to welcome you home. This home is located in the most desirable Newfield area. The ranch-style home has 3 beds and 1 full bath and completely updated with the finest custom finishes. Custom white shaker kitchen cabinets, farm style sink with a waterworks faucet, stainless steel app., quartz counters and a large butcher block island. Full bath has marble tile throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The lower level has tons of space which can be used for storage, playroom or gym. 1 car attached garage. Relax in the privacy of a sunny, level, spacious backyard with a fire pit. Enjoy the convenience of “in-town living” and walk to houses of worship, Barrett Park, Newfield School, Newfield Shopping Center, and a short drive to downtown Stamford. Minimum 2 year rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Vanech Drive have any available units?
25 Vanech Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Vanech Drive have?
Some of 25 Vanech Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Vanech Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25 Vanech Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Vanech Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25 Vanech Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 25 Vanech Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25 Vanech Drive does offer parking.
Does 25 Vanech Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Vanech Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Vanech Drive have a pool?
No, 25 Vanech Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25 Vanech Drive have accessible units?
No, 25 Vanech Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Vanech Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Vanech Drive has units with dishwashers.
