25 Vanech Drive

CURB APPEAL! This home has it! Plus a fabulous level backyard perfect for entertaining, outdoor play, and fire pit. Lovely professionally landscaped front yard with an elegant front foyer to welcome you home. This home is located in the most desirable Newfield area. The ranch-style home has 3 beds and 1 full bath and completely updated with the finest custom finishes. Custom white shaker kitchen cabinets, farm style sink with a waterworks faucet, stainless steel app., quartz counters and a large butcher block island. Full bath has marble tile throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The lower level has tons of space which can be used for storage, playroom or gym. 1 car attached garage. Relax in the privacy of a sunny, level, spacious backyard with a fire pit. Enjoy the convenience of “in-town living” and walk to houses of worship, Barrett Park, Newfield School, Newfield Shopping Center, and a short drive to downtown Stamford. Minimum 2 year rental.