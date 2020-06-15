2437 Bedford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch style unit at Chesterfield located in quiet rear location. Living Rm with w/w Carpet, Fp and skylights. Dining Room W/sliders to Deck. Kitchen has newer stainless steel dishwasher, stove and microwave. Laundry In Unit. Central air. Two pools at complex, plus 24 hr. security with guardhouse. Walk to Ridgeway Shopping Center. First Month And 2 Mo. Security. Previous landlord ref's. Must have excellent, "stellar" credit. Credit report paid by tenant. Absolutely NO Pets Or Smokers.