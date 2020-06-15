All apartments in Stamford
2437 Bedford Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:42 PM

2437 Bedford Street

2437 Bedford Street · (203) 253-6102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2437 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit G6 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch style unit at Chesterfield located in quiet rear location. Living Rm with w/w Carpet, Fp and skylights. Dining Room W/sliders to Deck. Kitchen has newer stainless steel dishwasher, stove and microwave. Laundry In Unit. Central air. Two pools at complex, plus 24 hr. security with guardhouse. Walk to Ridgeway Shopping Center. First Month And 2 Mo. Security. Previous landlord ref's. Must have excellent, "stellar" credit. Credit report paid by tenant. Absolutely NO Pets Or Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Bedford Street have any available units?
2437 Bedford Street has a unit available for $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Bedford Street have?
Some of 2437 Bedford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Bedford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Bedford Street pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Bedford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 2437 Bedford Street offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Bedford Street does offer parking.
Does 2437 Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2437 Bedford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Bedford Street have a pool?
Yes, 2437 Bedford Street has a pool.
Does 2437 Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 2437 Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Bedford Street has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St
Stamford, CT 06901
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT 06901
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902

