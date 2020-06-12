18 Beal St

Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils internet access range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Spacious 3+ Bed, 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 213914



large 3+ bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 bath unit in the safe, quiet and family-friendly neighborhood



Come see this Large 3+ Bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 Bath unit about 1,300 SF. In the quiet, safe, and family-friendly neighborhood. Eat in Kitchen, large Living Room, freshly hard-wood floor, off-street parking; Minutes From Park, Beaches, golf course, Stamford train station, Harbor Point, Restaurants, Schools and Downtown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213914

Property Id 213914



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807265)