Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

18 Beal St

18 Beal Street · (862) 295-0286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Beal Street, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Spacious 3+ Bed, 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 213914

large 3+ bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 bath unit in the safe, quiet and family-friendly neighborhood

Come see this Large 3+ Bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 Bath unit about 1,300 SF. In the quiet, safe, and family-friendly neighborhood. Eat in Kitchen, large Living Room, freshly hard-wood floor, off-street parking; Minutes From Park, Beaches, golf course, Stamford train station, Harbor Point, Restaurants, Schools and Downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213914
Property Id 213914

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Beal St have any available units?
18 Beal St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Beal St have?
Some of 18 Beal St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Beal St currently offering any rent specials?
18 Beal St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Beal St pet-friendly?
No, 18 Beal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 18 Beal St offer parking?
Yes, 18 Beal St does offer parking.
Does 18 Beal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Beal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Beal St have a pool?
No, 18 Beal St does not have a pool.
Does 18 Beal St have accessible units?
No, 18 Beal St does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Beal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Beal St does not have units with dishwashers.
