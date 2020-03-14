All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 165 Seaside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
165 Seaside Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:29 PM

165 Seaside Avenue

165 Seaside Avenue · (203) 614-8711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park. Nice living room with large 2 sided built in fish tank, huge updated eat in kitchen w/island & stainless steel appliances, formal dining room off kitchen, powder room on 1st floor, central air, 2 car attached garage off kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, 3/4 bedrooms in 2nd floor, basement is finished w/full bath & wet bar (possible guest/teenage suite). Many updates throughout. PLEASE INCLUDE RENTAL ADDENDUM ATTACHED IN THE SUPPLEMENT SECTION WITH ALL OFFERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Seaside Avenue have any available units?
165 Seaside Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Seaside Avenue have?
Some of 165 Seaside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Seaside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
165 Seaside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Seaside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 165 Seaside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 165 Seaside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 165 Seaside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 165 Seaside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Seaside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Seaside Avenue have a pool?
No, 165 Seaside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 165 Seaside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 165 Seaside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Seaside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Seaside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 165 Seaside Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Fairfield
100 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North
Stamford, CT 06902
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Pet Friendly Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity