165 Seaside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park. Nice living room with large 2 sided built in fish tank, huge updated eat in kitchen w/island & stainless steel appliances, formal dining room off kitchen, powder room on 1st floor, central air, 2 car attached garage off kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, 3/4 bedrooms in 2nd floor, basement is finished w/full bath & wet bar (possible guest/teenage suite). Many updates throughout. PLEASE INCLUDE RENTAL ADDENDUM ATTACHED IN THE SUPPLEMENT SECTION WITH ALL OFFERS.