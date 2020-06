Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

three bedroom two and a half bath town house only a couple years old. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan. Higher end fixtures. Balcony / slider off breakfast nook. 2 zone HVAC with thermostat on each level. 2 car garage. Laundry on bedroom level. Master suite on upper level. Lots of guest parking. Convenient to everything however tucked away for privacy.