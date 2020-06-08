1093 Shippan Avenue

Amenities

SHORT- or LONG-TERM FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE. 3-bdr all updated FAIRYTALE COLONIAL HOUSE in a resort environment with new furniture and new washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Located on Shippan peninsular which is the most desirable and convenient location. Indeed, while being a 3 min walking distance to the beach, and minutes away from parks and tennis courts, the house is also a walking distance to many restaurants and stores including an ice-cream shop, etc. Large grocery store Shop Rite is around the corner. Rusric Irsih pub Brennan's right at the beach is a 3 min walking distance (delicious food, reasonable prices, kids' menu). The house is only 5 min drive to highways, Train Station and downtown Stamford. Rare find. Excellent credit is a must. Tenant pays utilities ($500 per month) and security deposit.