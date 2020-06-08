All apartments in Stamford
1093 Shippan Avenue

1093 Shippan Avenue · (203) 246-3658
Location

1093 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902
Shippan Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
SHORT- or LONG-TERM FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE. 3-bdr all updated FAIRYTALE COLONIAL HOUSE in a resort environment with new furniture and new washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Located on Shippan peninsular which is the most desirable and convenient location. Indeed, while being a 3 min walking distance to the beach, and minutes away from parks and tennis courts, the house is also a walking distance to many restaurants and stores including an ice-cream shop, etc. Large grocery store Shop Rite is around the corner. Rusric Irsih pub Brennan's right at the beach is a 3 min walking distance (delicious food, reasonable prices, kids' menu). The house is only 5 min drive to highways, Train Station and downtown Stamford. Rare find. Excellent credit is a must. Tenant pays utilities ($500 per month) and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093 Shippan Avenue have any available units?
1093 Shippan Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1093 Shippan Avenue have?
Some of 1093 Shippan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093 Shippan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1093 Shippan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093 Shippan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1093 Shippan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 1093 Shippan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1093 Shippan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1093 Shippan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1093 Shippan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093 Shippan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1093 Shippan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1093 Shippan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1093 Shippan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1093 Shippan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1093 Shippan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
