Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated bright and sunny 2 BR apartment in Third Fairlawn development 5 minutes from downtown Stamford. The interior features a new kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the large living area. Tons of storage with 2 closets in each bedroom. Walking distance to convenience stores, restaurants, gas station, laundry mat. 1.5 miles from train station and in close proximity to highway (exit 9). Community washer & dryer in basement. Heat and hot water included in rent.