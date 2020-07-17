286 Richards Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to your own private mini estate with the perfect blend of style and modern amenities. Sited on a level 1.32 acre lot offering a meticulously restored farmhouse with old world charm and character. This dramatic 4,452 square ft. home has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 5 fireplaces, exuding elegance with flawless design and numerous architectural details. State-of-the-art eat in kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, granite countertops, farm sink, Wolf 6-burner, and Bosch refrigerator. Exquisite master suite features bathroom with claw foot tub, clear glass corner shower, custom cabinetry, granite counters and pewter fixtures. The professionally landscaped grounds also house a huge 2-story Civil War 1860 Circa barn with heat, air conditioning and half bath. It was stylishly updated in 2001, offering endless possibilities as a home office, pool house or in-law suite. In addition, there is a gunite pool perfect for entertaining family and friends. Newer boiler and hot water heater. Fully automatic generator system for house and barn. First month rent and 2 months security. Credit check paid by tenant. Excellent credit necessary. Tenant maintains grounds, pool maintenance and snow removal. This is an unfurnished yearly rental, but for additional $ can be rented furnished. Conveniently located in West Norwalk minutes to shopping, the Merritt Parkway, I-95 and just under an hour commute to New York City!