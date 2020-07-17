All apartments in Norwalk
Location

286 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850
West Norwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to your own private mini estate with the perfect blend of style and modern amenities. Sited on a level 1.32 acre lot offering a meticulously restored farmhouse with old world charm and character. This dramatic 4,452 square ft. home has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 5 fireplaces, exuding elegance with flawless design and numerous architectural details. State-of-the-art eat in kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, granite countertops, farm sink, Wolf 6-burner, and Bosch refrigerator. Exquisite master suite features bathroom with claw foot tub, clear glass corner shower, custom cabinetry, granite counters and pewter fixtures. The professionally landscaped grounds also house a huge 2-story Civil War 1860 Circa barn with heat, air conditioning and half bath. It was stylishly updated in 2001, offering endless possibilities as a home office, pool house or in-law suite. In addition, there is a gunite pool perfect for entertaining family and friends. Newer boiler and hot water heater. Fully automatic generator system for house and barn. First month rent and 2 months security. Credit check paid by tenant. Excellent credit necessary. Tenant maintains grounds, pool maintenance and snow removal. This is an unfurnished yearly rental, but for additional $ can be rented furnished. Conveniently located in West Norwalk minutes to shopping, the Merritt Parkway, I-95 and just under an hour commute to New York City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Richards Avenue have any available units?
286 Richards Avenue has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 286 Richards Avenue have?
Some of 286 Richards Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Richards Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
286 Richards Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Richards Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 286 Richards Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 286 Richards Avenue offer parking?
No, 286 Richards Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 286 Richards Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 Richards Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Richards Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 286 Richards Avenue has a pool.
Does 286 Richards Avenue have accessible units?
No, 286 Richards Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Richards Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Richards Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Richards Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 286 Richards Avenue has units with air conditioning.
