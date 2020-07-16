All apartments in Norwalk
23 Adams Ln

23 Adams Lane · (203) 979-6661
Location

23 Adams Lane, Norwalk, CT 06850
Silvermine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Now is your chance to get a one of a kind find in Norwalk. Come and see for your self this enchanting retreat on over 1 acre of wooded private land. Come home after a long day to the sounds of a slow running brook and natures sounds. Relax on the deck overlooking the cozy pond.

Home is a 1700 SF - two bedroom, two bathroom house. It has a huge living room with a floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace. The house does have a new washer and dryer, along with new appliances - Stove/range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bath room was just recently remodeled

Although very private, you will find that it is conveniently located just minutes from RT 7, I-95 and Merritt Parkway.

House has Central A/C, whole house generator (only one on the street) in case there is a power outage and Propane fuel. Although no garage. It does have a full attic.

Please let us know if you would like to come by and experience serenity unheard of in Norwalk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Adams Ln have any available units?
23 Adams Ln has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Adams Ln have?
Some of 23 Adams Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Adams Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23 Adams Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Adams Ln pet-friendly?
No, 23 Adams Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 23 Adams Ln offer parking?
No, 23 Adams Ln does not offer parking.
Does 23 Adams Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Adams Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Adams Ln have a pool?
No, 23 Adams Ln does not have a pool.
Does 23 Adams Ln have accessible units?
No, 23 Adams Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Adams Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Adams Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Adams Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Adams Ln has units with air conditioning.
