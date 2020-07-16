23 Adams Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Now is your chance to get a one of a kind find in Norwalk. Come and see for your self this enchanting retreat on over 1 acre of wooded private land. Come home after a long day to the sounds of a slow running brook and natures sounds. Relax on the deck overlooking the cozy pond.



Home is a 1700 SF - two bedroom, two bathroom house. It has a huge living room with a floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace. The house does have a new washer and dryer, along with new appliances - Stove/range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bath room was just recently remodeled



Although very private, you will find that it is conveniently located just minutes from RT 7, I-95 and Merritt Parkway.



House has Central A/C, whole house generator (only one on the street) in case there is a power outage and Propane fuel. Although no garage. It does have a full attic.



Please let us know if you would like to come by and experience serenity unheard of in Norwalk.