1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Sound Beach
1 Unit Available
5 Mark Drive
5 Mark Drive, Rocky Point, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment livingroom kitchen. Full bath. Patio, shed and private parking. AC unit, washer and dryer. Apartment is 10 yrs young. Might consider small pet. No smoking indoors. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Rocky Point.
Results within 1 mile of Rocky Point
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Ridge
1 Unit Available
195 A Newcastle Court
195 Newcastle Ct, Ridge, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
55 and over community: one bedroom, one bath single story unit with LR, KItchen and Laundry Room. This end unit has a screen porch.
Results within 5 miles of Rocky Point
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Yaphank
7 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping,Restaurants & Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
101 Sylvan Avenue
101 Sylvan Avenue, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lower End Sun-Filled Unit - Private Entrance, Laundry Facility on Premises, Sliding Door to Patio, Large Master Bedroom & Living Room. Parking in Front of Unit. Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Beach. Must Be Board Approved.
Results within 10 miles of Rocky Point
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
27 Heston Road
27 Heston Road, Shirley, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Huge Kitchen/Dining Room Combo, Living Room, 1 Bedroom, Full Bath
