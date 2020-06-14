Apartment List
/
CT
/
new britain
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:42 PM

67 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$955
579 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
105 Ten Acre Rd - 2C
105 Ten Acre Road, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Brand new Suite in a beautiful Tudor house! PRIVATE BATH / PRIVATE OFFICE! Also FREE high speed internet. Everything in the pictures comes with the place. 5 mins from Westfarms mall and the highway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
44 Cabot St 1 Front
44 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1286 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! SHORT TERM LEASES WELCOME! Very Spacious 1 Bedroom on a quiet street. Washer and Dryer located in apartment. Access to garage is available. 4 Family house located on a quiet residential Street.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
18 Farmington Avenue
18 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
595 sqft
modern and almost new 12-unit brick building with a one bedroom apartment available - everything included (heat, hot water, gas cooking, fast speed internet, wifi and directv ,except electric).

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
71 Vine Street - 7
71 Vine St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$520
160 sqft
ROOM for rent. Offering large furnished rooms across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain!!! Perfect for CCSU College students Shared bathroom and kitchen. Close to bus transportation, highways and the Museum of American history.
Results within 5 miles of New Britain
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
26 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,012
809 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,233
771 sqft
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
600 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
183 Loomis Drive Apt 106 - 1
183 Loomis Drive, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 183 Loomis Drive Apt 106 - 1 in West Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
25 Cassandra Blvd Apt 106
25 Cassandra Boulevard, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2 Russett Lane
2 Russett Ln, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
4 CIANCI AVE - 13
4 Cianci Avenue, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
This 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available immediately. Electric and heat is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
311 Cumberland Road - 2A
311 Cumberland Rd, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Cumberland Road - 2A in West Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
566 Prospect Ave - 2A
566 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$998
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! BRAND NEW HIGH-END RENOVATION!! PRIVATE OFFICE! One bedroom with private office available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 4BR apartment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
24 N Main Street - 2C
24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
690 sqft
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
812 Farmington
812 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Spacious Fully Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment within walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, and a fully Functioning Fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
45 Highland Street
45 Highland Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
484 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 1BR CONDO UNIT IN CANTERBURY RETIREMENT COMMUNITY, MUST BE 55YRS OR OLDER.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
30 Schoolhouse Drive
30 Schoolhouse Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
761 sqft
GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO WEST HARTFORD CENTER, BLUE BACK SQUARE, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PRISTINE ONE BEDROOM WITH OVERSIZED WINDOWS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. LOW MONTHLY UTILITIES.

June 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

New Britain rent trends were flat over the past month

New Britain rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Britain stand at $830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,039 for a two-bedroom. New Britain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of New Britain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Britain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in New Britain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. New Britain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Britain's median two-bedroom rent of $1,039 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in New Britain.
    • While New Britain's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Britain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in New Britain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    New Britain 1 BedroomsNew Britain 2 BedroomsNew Britain 3 BedroomsNew Britain Accessible ApartmentsNew Britain Apartments with Balcony
    New Britain Apartments with GarageNew Britain Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Britain Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew Britain Apartments with ParkingNew Britain Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    New Britain Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Britain Furnished ApartmentsNew Britain Pet Friendly PlacesNew Britain Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
    Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MATrumbull, CT
    Naugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Central Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
    Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
    Three Rivers Community College