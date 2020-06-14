/
1 bedroom apartments
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bristol, CT
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
75 High St # 1R
75 High St, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
This adorable 1 bedroom unit is newly remodeled and features beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, a spacious bedroom, and off-street parking.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
The Francis
42 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful building on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. Close to Route 6, Route 72 and minutes from 84. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE121608)
Results within 1 mile of Bristol
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
4 CIANCI AVE - 13
4 Cianci Avenue, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
This 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available immediately. Electric and heat is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
17 Speechly Avenue
17 Speechly Avenue, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
Very spacious l bedroom apartment, very well maintained, freshly painted. Large living room and an eat in kitchen with a lot of kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice porch for your enjoyment.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)
Results within 10 miles of Bristol
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Woodtick Road
8 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Fairlawn
4 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
680 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$955
579 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified
Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
25 Cassandra Blvd Apt 106
25 Cassandra Boulevard, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
26 Grove Street
26 Grove Street, Thomaston, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
No Same day appointments. Minimum 24 hour notice to show. Wonderful 1 Bedroom Apartment Located Near the Center of Charming Thomaston. NO pets Allowed. Rental Offers Living room, Eat in kitchen and Full bath on 1st floor.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
105 Ten Acre Rd - 2C
105 Ten Acre Road, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Brand new Suite in a beautiful Tudor house! PRIVATE BATH / PRIVATE OFFICE! Also FREE high speed internet. Everything in the pictures comes with the place. 5 mins from Westfarms mall and the highway.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
44 Cabot St 1 Front
44 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1286 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! SHORT TERM LEASES WELCOME! Very Spacious 1 Bedroom on a quiet street. Washer and Dryer located in apartment. Access to garage is available. 4 Family house located on a quiet residential Street.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
18 Farmington Avenue
18 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
595 sqft
modern and almost new 12-unit brick building with a one bedroom apartment available - everything included (heat, hot water, gas cooking, fast speed internet, wifi and directv ,except electric).
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
335 Perkins Avenue
335 Perkins Avenue, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
This cute very well maintained small condo complex and 1 bedroom unit is perfect for anyone looking for something small and easy to maintain. The owner will paint and clean carpets when current tenant moves out.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
71 Vine Street - 7
71 Vine St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$520
160 sqft
ROOM for rent. Offering large furnished rooms across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain!!! Perfect for CCSU College students Shared bathroom and kitchen. Close to bus transportation, highways and the Museum of American history.
