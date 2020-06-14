/
1 bedroom apartments
90 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
35 Claudia Dr, Apt 220
35 Claudia Drive, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$930
780 sqft
1 Bedroom (No Balcony/Patio) Spacious and affordable one bedroom apartment, large rooms and closets, carpeting, large windows. Conveniently located near I95, train station, shopping and local beaches.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven
Beaver Hills
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** CHARMING 1BR APT BEAVER HILLS! MINUTES TO SCSU/YALE & DOWNTOWN! **3RD FLOOR** **HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!** Features: *Hardwood Floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Tiled Bathroom *New Appliances **Income 2.
Hill
16 Hallock Ave
16 Hallock Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! Charming 1br City Point Neighborhood a Block Away From the Water!!! 1st Floor & Private Entrance to Unit!!! Features: *O/S Parking *Newly Tiled Floors *New Cabinets & Counters *Stunning Stand Up Shower *Ample Closet
Edgewood
56 Norton St
56 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
Spacious 2 & 3br apts New Haven! H/HW INCLUDED! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2 Month Security
Edgewood
34 Hotchkiss St
34 Hotchkiss Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED! Charming and cozy 1BR in the heart of New Haven, ample storage/closet space. Conveniently located near parks, grocery stores, public transportation and other amenities. Includes hardwood floors, nice lighting.
Dwight
285 Edgewood Ave
285 Edgewood Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
Spacious 1 bedroom apts in a pre-war building, Heat+Hot water included! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2
Edgewood
173 Norton Street
173 Norton St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$560
1200 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT_NOT AN APARTMENT! Furnished bedroom available for rent in 6 BR (2 bath) apartment on a quiet street.. $450/month, plus $110 including all utilities, WiFi, and on-site laundry. Basement storage space also available.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,548
752 sqft
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,639
800 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,669
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,648
750 sqft
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,818
570 sqft
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
$
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
699 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
$
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
