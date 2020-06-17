81 Avon Street

Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Wonderful first floor apartment of a well maintained East Rock multi family! 4 rooms,1 bedroom, 1 full bath plus a 11x9 office. Hwd floors, built-ins. Private storage in the basement along with coin-op laundry. Direct access to basement from the apartment. Credit check and application required. Walk to Yale, the Yale shuttle and local shops and eateries. 2 month security deposit required. No pets, No smoking. Apartment is in beautiful condition and the landlord is a local owner. Available August 1.