Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:05 PM

81 Avon Street

81 Avon St · (203) 288-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Avon St, New Haven, CT 06511
East Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful first floor apartment of a well maintained East Rock multi family! 4 rooms,1 bedroom, 1 full bath plus a 11x9 office. Hwd floors, built-ins. Private storage in the basement along with coin-op laundry. Direct access to basement from the apartment. Credit check and application required. Walk to Yale, the Yale shuttle and local shops and eateries. 2 month security deposit required. No pets, No smoking. Apartment is in beautiful condition and the landlord is a local owner. Available August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Avon Street have any available units?
81 Avon Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
Is 81 Avon Street currently offering any rent specials?
81 Avon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Avon Street pet-friendly?
No, 81 Avon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 81 Avon Street offer parking?
Yes, 81 Avon Street does offer parking.
Does 81 Avon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Avon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Avon Street have a pool?
No, 81 Avon Street does not have a pool.
Does 81 Avon Street have accessible units?
No, 81 Avon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Avon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Avon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Avon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Avon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
