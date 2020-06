Amenities

East Rock. Stunning one bedroom with two full bathrooms, dishwasher, and bonus room. Duplex- style apartment with spiral staircase leading to bedroom. HEAT, HOTWATER, AND PARKING INCLUDED. A light, airy unit that feels very large. Enjoy this quiet building with a covered porch for those lazy summer days. One month security deposit with good credit please. Laundry in the building. Please call for your private showing.