73 S Water St

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now!

The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and windows, hardwood floors throughout the house, and a fire place. The beautiful and huge backyard is filled with plenty of trees and perfect for the summertime! A driveway and garage is available. Located walking distance to local restaurants, including Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this dream house!



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



(RLNE5765489)