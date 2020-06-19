All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 73 S Water St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
73 S Water St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

73 S Water St

73 South Water Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

73 South Water Street, New Haven, CT 06519
Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now!
The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and windows, hardwood floors throughout the house, and a fire place. The beautiful and huge backyard is filled with plenty of trees and perfect for the summertime! A driveway and garage is available. Located walking distance to local restaurants, including Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this dream house!

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5765489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 S Water St have any available units?
73 S Water St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 S Water St have?
Some of 73 S Water St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 S Water St currently offering any rent specials?
73 S Water St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 S Water St pet-friendly?
No, 73 S Water St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 73 S Water St offer parking?
Yes, 73 S Water St does offer parking.
Does 73 S Water St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 S Water St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 S Water St have a pool?
No, 73 S Water St does not have a pool.
Does 73 S Water St have accessible units?
No, 73 S Water St does not have accessible units.
Does 73 S Water St have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 S Water St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
The Novella
1245 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06511
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St
New Haven, CT 06514
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave
New Haven, CT 06514
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St
New Haven, CT 06510

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford