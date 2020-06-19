73 S Water St

Amenities
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now!
The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and windows, hardwood floors throughout the house, and a fire place. The beautiful and huge backyard is filled with plenty of trees and perfect for the summertime! A driveway and garage is available. Located walking distance to local restaurants, including Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this dream house!
NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667
(RLNE5765489)