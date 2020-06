Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking elevator furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Sunny 4 room (1 to 2 bedroom) furnished 3rd floor condo located within minutes of Yale campus and downtown New Haven. High, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, abundance of windows with 3 exposures. In building laundry. Elevator. Available May 1, 2020 until January 17, 2021. On Yale Shuttle Orange line, walk to bus lines, grocery stores, restaurants, cafes and dry cleaners. Tenant pays their own utilities. No overnight on street parking.