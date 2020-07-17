53 Rock Creek Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment located in West Rock is available now!

This apartment is part of a duplex, on the right side of the house, and features 2 levels of living, spacious bedrooms with brand new flooring, and an amazing and large backyard perfect for entertaining in the summertime! Off-street parking and washer and dryer hookups available. Section 8: 2 bedroom vouchers welcomed!



Requirements for this Apartment: monthly income 3 times the rent, and NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed! For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



