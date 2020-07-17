All apartments in New Haven
53 Rock Creek Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

53 Rock Creek Rd

53 Rock Creek Road · (203) 903-4667
Location

53 Rock Creek Road, New Haven, CT 06515
West Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment located in West Rock is available now!
This apartment is part of a duplex, on the right side of the house, and features 2 levels of living, spacious bedrooms with brand new flooring, and an amazing and large backyard perfect for entertaining in the summertime! Off-street parking and washer and dryer hookups available. Section 8: 2 bedroom vouchers welcomed!

Requirements for this Apartment: monthly income 3 times the rent, and NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed! For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5889086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Rock Creek Rd have any available units?
53 Rock Creek Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
Is 53 Rock Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
53 Rock Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Rock Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 53 Rock Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 53 Rock Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 53 Rock Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 53 Rock Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Rock Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Rock Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 53 Rock Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 53 Rock Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 53 Rock Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Rock Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Rock Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Rock Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Rock Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
