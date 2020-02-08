All apartments in New Haven
42 Warren St
42 Warren St

42 Warren Street · (203) 903-4667
Location

42 Warren Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
dog park
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
SPACIOUS 1 BR APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WOOSTER SQUARE!!!
Spacious and bright living room leading into the bedroom with ample closet space. Off-street parking,
24 hour maintenance,
Trash and snow removal included.
The serenity and privacy of the setting is so complete that it is truly surprising to find Downtown only minutes away. Located down the street from Wooster Square Memorial Park and around the corner from a dog park.
Within 1.2 miles of Yale School of Management, School of Medicine, Forestry School, Peabody Museum and only 1.6 miles from Yale Law School. Less than a mile from Union Station, Superior Court and Town Green.
Just a block away from world renowned Frank Pepe Apizza and Sallys Apizza.

For more info and to schedule a viewing please call Paris Realty at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5415257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Warren St have any available units?
42 Warren St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Warren St have?
Some of 42 Warren St's amenities include dogs allowed, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Warren St currently offering any rent specials?
42 Warren St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Warren St pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Warren St is pet friendly.
Does 42 Warren St offer parking?
Yes, 42 Warren St does offer parking.
Does 42 Warren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Warren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Warren St have a pool?
No, 42 Warren St does not have a pool.
Does 42 Warren St have accessible units?
No, 42 Warren St does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Warren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Warren St does not have units with dishwashers.
