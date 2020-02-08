42 Warren St

Amenities

dogs allowed 24hr maintenance parking dog park some paid utils range

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking 24hr maintenance

SPACIOUS 1 BR APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WOOSTER SQUARE!!!

Spacious and bright living room leading into the bedroom with ample closet space. Off-street parking,

24 hour maintenance,

Trash and snow removal included.

The serenity and privacy of the setting is so complete that it is truly surprising to find Downtown only minutes away. Located down the street from Wooster Square Memorial Park and around the corner from a dog park.

Within 1.2 miles of Yale School of Management, School of Medicine, Forestry School, Peabody Museum and only 1.6 miles from Yale Law School. Less than a mile from Union Station, Superior Court and Town Green.

Just a block away from world renowned Frank Pepe Apizza and Sallys Apizza.



For more info and to schedule a viewing please call Paris Realty at 203-903-4667



(RLNE5415257)