382 Crown St 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR Downtown/Yale - GIANT backyard and porch - Property Id: 270331



Remodeled 3 BR/1BA Steps from Yale Campus & Downtown - Excellent Value

Location: 382 Crown St.; 06511

Rent: $1,725

Available: August 1



3BR/1BA apartment with recently remodeled kitchen, bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. Unbeatable price for downtown location and Yale proximity! Owner is a Yale Law School student! Large two-floor back deck, huge backyard, and entryway to securely receive packages. Laundry in basement. Dryer is Free!



Close walking distance to all the great restaurants and bars on Crown Street, but far enough so you're not bothered by the noise!



Steps to campus and hospital. Tenants include Yale law, medical, and graduate students.



LEASE TERMS - Apartment available August 1, 2020. Tenant pays gas and electric. Pets OK, but require additional deposit. Annual leases only - upfront costs are: security deposit (1.5x months' rent, and first rent) upon signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270331

Property Id 270331



(RLNE5740822)