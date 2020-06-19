All apartments in New Haven
382 Crown St 2
382 Crown St 2

382 Crown Street · (475) 257-2332
Location

382 Crown Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Dwight

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,585

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR Downtown/Yale - GIANT backyard and porch - Property Id: 270331

Remodeled 3 BR/1BA Steps from Yale Campus & Downtown - Excellent Value
Location: 382 Crown St.; 06511
Rent: $1,725
Available: August 1

3BR/1BA apartment with recently remodeled kitchen, bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. Unbeatable price for downtown location and Yale proximity! Owner is a Yale Law School student! Large two-floor back deck, huge backyard, and entryway to securely receive packages. Laundry in basement. Dryer is Free!

Close walking distance to all the great restaurants and bars on Crown Street, but far enough so you're not bothered by the noise!

Steps to campus and hospital. Tenants include Yale law, medical, and graduate students.

LEASE TERMS - Apartment available August 1, 2020. Tenant pays gas and electric. Pets OK, but require additional deposit. Annual leases only - upfront costs are: security deposit (1.5x months' rent, and first rent) upon signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270331
Property Id 270331

(RLNE5740822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Crown St 2 have any available units?
382 Crown St 2 has a unit available for $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Crown St 2 have?
Some of 382 Crown St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Crown St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
382 Crown St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Crown St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Crown St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 382 Crown St 2 offer parking?
No, 382 Crown St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 382 Crown St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 382 Crown St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Crown St 2 have a pool?
No, 382 Crown St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 382 Crown St 2 have accessible units?
No, 382 Crown St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Crown St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Crown St 2 has units with dishwashers.
