Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:20 AM

352 Greene Street

352 Greene Street · (203) 288-1900
Location

352 Greene Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location and Style! Gorgeous loft style apartment in beautiful Wooster Square. This spacious apartment features hardwood floors and an open living dining room on the first floor. Fully applianced kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher. Modern style staircase head up to a generous Loft/Bedroom space. The loft has endless possibilities, currently being used as a family room, bedroom and office. Updated full bath with Washer/Dryer on the second floor. Large storage closets. Slider doors lead out to the private, roof top deck, with sweeping views of downtown New Haven and Wooster Sq. One Block from the Wooster Square Green, Farmers Market, and Famous Wooster Street Pizza!! 1 off-street parking space included and additional can be purchased. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Credit score must be 680 or above and must be shown prior to touring. Available for July 1, 2020. Don't miss this fabulous one of a kind unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Greene Street have any available units?
352 Greene Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 Greene Street have?
Some of 352 Greene Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
352 Greene Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Greene Street pet-friendly?
No, 352 Greene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 352 Greene Street offer parking?
Yes, 352 Greene Street does offer parking.
Does 352 Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 Greene Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Greene Street have a pool?
No, 352 Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 352 Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 352 Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 Greene Street has units with dishwashers.
