352 Greene Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location and Style! Gorgeous loft style apartment in beautiful Wooster Square. This spacious apartment features hardwood floors and an open living dining room on the first floor. Fully applianced kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher. Modern style staircase head up to a generous Loft/Bedroom space. The loft has endless possibilities, currently being used as a family room, bedroom and office. Updated full bath with Washer/Dryer on the second floor. Large storage closets. Slider doors lead out to the private, roof top deck, with sweeping views of downtown New Haven and Wooster Sq. One Block from the Wooster Square Green, Farmers Market, and Famous Wooster Street Pizza!! 1 off-street parking space included and additional can be purchased. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Credit score must be 680 or above and must be shown prior to touring. Available for July 1, 2020. Don't miss this fabulous one of a kind unit!