Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:57 PM

336 Sherman Ave Apt 3

336 Sherman Ave · (203) 903-4667
Location

336 Sherman Ave, New Haven, CT 06511
Beaver Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3rd Floor · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!**
Good Credit Required!! Freshly renovated spacious 3 bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 3 family home in the New Haven Area. Newly updated apartment featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closet, large windows with lots of natural lights, brand new appliances including; stove, refrigerator and kitchen counters. Located not far from the downtown NH , Stop & Shop and other amenities in the area. This apartment features off-street parking, spacious backyard, washer and dryer hookups, and gas heating.

Requirements for this Apartment: monthly income 3 times the rent, 650+ credit score, and NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5439954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Sherman Ave Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
