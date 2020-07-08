336 Sherman Ave Apt 3

Amenities

**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!**

Good Credit Required!! Freshly renovated spacious 3 bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 3 family home in the New Haven Area. Newly updated apartment featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closet, large windows with lots of natural lights, brand new appliances including; stove, refrigerator and kitchen counters. Located not far from the downtown NH , Stop & Shop and other amenities in the area. This apartment features off-street parking, spacious backyard, washer and dryer hookups, and gas heating.



Requirements for this Apartment: monthly income 3 times the rent, 650+ credit score, and NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



(RLNE5439954)