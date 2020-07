Amenities

324 Alden Ave Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Single-Family House in Westville 5-Bed/2.5-Bath $2800/mo Available 8/1 - 324 Alden Ave



5 Bedrooms

2.5 Bath

Living Room

Dining Room

Kitchen



Features:

- Large kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher

- Dining room with bar area

- Lots of closet space

- Off-street parking

- Large shed

- Nice backyard area

- Three floors

- Lots of natural light

- Hardwood flooring throughout whole house

- Walk-in closet in bedroom



Minimum credit score of 600 needed to apply.

Application fee is $50.

Security deposit is equal to 1-month rent.

1st-month rent and security deposit due at lease signing.



