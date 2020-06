Amenities

Large 1 bedroom unit with 10 foot ceilings! 22x16 Living Room with hwd floors and built-ins, 20x10 bedroom with carpet and built ins and a remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops, new windows throughout. Private storage and coin-op laundry in basement. 1 car off street parking. No smoking, No pets. Walk to Yale, downtown and local shops and eateries. 2 month security, rental application and credit check required. Available August 1.