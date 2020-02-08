189 Wooster Street

Amenities

Wooster Square! A large 1,500 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Gleaming dark hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat in kitchen, tons of windows with natural light, a covered porch to relax on, laundry in building and one free off street parking space in back of property. Live in majestic Wooster Square with the farmer's market next door every Saturday, world class famous pizza restaurants, cherry blossom lined park, and a few blocks to most of Yale and the downtown shops and restaurants New Haven has to offer. Pet friendly and one month security deposit. Please call for your private showing. A special place to call home.