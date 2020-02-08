All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 189 Wooster Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
189 Wooster Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:27 PM

189 Wooster Street

189 Wooster Street · (203) 889-7914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

189 Wooster Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Wooster Square! A large 1,500 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Gleaming dark hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat in kitchen, tons of windows with natural light, a covered porch to relax on, laundry in building and one free off street parking space in back of property. Live in majestic Wooster Square with the farmer's market next door every Saturday, world class famous pizza restaurants, cherry blossom lined park, and a few blocks to most of Yale and the downtown shops and restaurants New Haven has to offer. Pet friendly and one month security deposit. Please call for your private showing. A special place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Wooster Street have any available units?
189 Wooster Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Wooster Street have?
Some of 189 Wooster Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Wooster Street currently offering any rent specials?
189 Wooster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Wooster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 Wooster Street is pet friendly.
Does 189 Wooster Street offer parking?
Yes, 189 Wooster Street does offer parking.
Does 189 Wooster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Wooster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Wooster Street have a pool?
No, 189 Wooster Street does not have a pool.
Does 189 Wooster Street have accessible units?
No, 189 Wooster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Wooster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Wooster Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 189 Wooster Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06511
The Liberty
152 Temple St
New Haven, CT 06510
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St
New Haven, CT 06514
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave
New Haven, CT 06514
Residence Court
904 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St
New Haven, CT 06514

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity