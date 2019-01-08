178 Sherman Ave.

All apartments in New Haven
Location

178 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
We got fully remodeled 3 Bedrooms Apartment over 1600 sq ft located in the historic multi-family home in Dwight area of New Haven - steps away from Yale University and Downtown. New Kitchen Cabinets , New Stainless Steel Appliances with and Granite Countertop. Large Bedrooms with big closets , Hardwood Floor , 11 feet ceiling and Natural Light Through Large New Windows. Laundry Is ready in the Basement , Parking in the back of house. Walk in distance to Shopping Center , Restaurants , Bus , Yale Hospitals and Yale Campus. Must have clear background and good credit . Please contact property manager to schedule a showing at 1000rentalsinct@gmail.com or call 203-550-7897

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

