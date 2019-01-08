178 Sherman Ave.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

We got fully remodeled 3 Bedrooms Apartment over 1600 sq ft located in the historic multi-family home in Dwight area of New Haven - steps away from Yale University and Downtown. New Kitchen Cabinets , New Stainless Steel Appliances with and Granite Countertop. Large Bedrooms with big closets , Hardwood Floor , 11 feet ceiling and Natural Light Through Large New Windows. Laundry Is ready in the Basement , Parking in the back of house. Walk in distance to Shopping Center , Restaurants , Bus , Yale Hospitals and Yale Campus. Must have clear background and good credit . Please contact property manager to schedule a showing at 1000rentalsinct@gmail.com or call 203-550-7897