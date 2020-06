Amenities

Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores.



Features:



- Approx. 1000sqft

- Hardwood floors

- Black tiled bathroom

- Tiled kitchen

- Kitchen pass-through window

- Refrigerator

- Electric stove

- Dishwasher

- Ceiling fan in living room

- Central air conditioning

- Washer and dryer in the basement



Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant pays all other utilities.



Security deposit and 1st month's rent due at lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



