1150 Chapel St Apt 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Studio apartment in amazing location: Downtown New Haven available now!

This newly renovated and modern apartment features amazing hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous granite counters, beautiful cabinets, and brand new kitchen appliances! The unit includes air conditions and a washer and dryer. Heat is included in the rent price! Located in the heart of New Haven, this apartment is close to many local amenities like the Yale School or Art and the city bus and train stations. Street parking is available.



Requirements include 2 month security deposit, monthly income three times the rent price, and no Evictions or Felonies allowed! For more information or to tour the apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call Paris Realty Group at (203) 293-2666



(RLNE5854925)