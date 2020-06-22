All apartments in New Haven
1150 Chapel St Apt 2

1150 Chapel Street · (203) 903-4667
Location

1150 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Downtown New Haven

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Studio apartment in amazing location: Downtown New Haven available now!
This newly renovated and modern apartment features amazing hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous granite counters, beautiful cabinets, and brand new kitchen appliances! The unit includes air conditions and a washer and dryer. Heat is included in the rent price! Located in the heart of New Haven, this apartment is close to many local amenities like the Yale School or Art and the city bus and train stations. Street parking is available.

Requirements include 2 month security deposit, monthly income three times the rent price, and no Evictions or Felonies allowed! For more information or to tour the apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call Paris Realty Group at (203) 293-2666

(RLNE5854925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

