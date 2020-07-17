All apartments in Milford city
85 Melba Street
85 Melba Street

85 Melba Street · (203) 713-8090
Location

85 Melba Street, Milford city, CT 06460
Woodmont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Direct waterfront, SUMMER rental in Pond Point Beach neighboring Bay View Beach! You don't want to miss this one. Single family, fully furnished 3 bedrooms, fully stocked kitchen, living room, washer and dryer, and 1 and a half baths with direct access to the Long Island Sound, and water views. Be the first to enjoy the brand new furniture and newly installed central air. Tandem parking for 2 cars, plus public parking across the street. Can rent on a weekly or monthly basis. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

