85 Melba Street

Direct waterfront, SUMMER rental in Pond Point Beach neighboring Bay View Beach! You don't want to miss this one. Single family, fully furnished 3 bedrooms, fully stocked kitchen, living room, washer and dryer, and 1 and a half baths with direct access to the Long Island Sound, and water views. Be the first to enjoy the brand new furniture and newly installed central air. Tandem parking for 2 cars, plus public parking across the street. Can rent on a weekly or monthly basis. Available now!