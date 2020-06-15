702 East Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020. Enclosed porch, living room, dining area kitchen, full bath and laundry on first level. Second level features three bedrooms and full bath and small sun room on. Top floor features bedroom and half bath. Off street parking tandem for 4 cars. Sorry, no pets. Available week Saturday to Saturday 7/18/2020-8/15/2020. Call for more details