All apartments in Milford city
Find more places like 702 East Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford city, CT
/
702 East Broadway
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:10 PM

702 East Broadway

702 E Broadway · (203) 874-0523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milford city
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

702 E Broadway, Milford city, CT 06460
Devon - Walnut Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020. Enclosed porch, living room, dining area kitchen, full bath and laundry on first level. Second level features three bedrooms and full bath and small sun room on. Top floor features bedroom and half bath. Off street parking tandem for 4 cars. Sorry, no pets. Available week Saturday to Saturday 7/18/2020-8/15/2020. Call for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 East Broadway have any available units?
702 East Broadway has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 East Broadway have?
Some of 702 East Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 East Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
702 East Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 East Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 702 East Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 702 East Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 702 East Broadway does offer parking.
Does 702 East Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 East Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 East Broadway have a pool?
No, 702 East Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 702 East Broadway have accessible units?
No, 702 East Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 702 East Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 East Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 East Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 East Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 702 East Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street
Milford city, CT 06460
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460

Similar Pages

Milford city 1 BedroomsMilford city 2 Bedrooms
Milford city Apartments with ParkingMilford city Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Milford city Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Milford Harbor Post Road South

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity