Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath. Two additional bedrooms are both generous with double closets and more built-ins. Main bath with shower only. Powder room for guests. Rear entrance mudroom with additional bath and laundry. Full walkout basement with loads of storage space. CA. Plenty of off street parking. Convenient to Wilbur Cross Parkway.