Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:14 PM

131 4th Avenue

131 4th Avenue · (203) 644-2121
Location

131 4th Avenue, Milford city, CT 06460
Devon - Walnut Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2197 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT TERM RENTAL $4500+ PER WEEK AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER Adorable 2197 Sq Ft House With Four Bedrooms, Plus Large Playroom Bunk Room On Third Floor. House Has Three Full Baths,outdoor Shower, And Newly Installed Central Air Conditioning. Two Houses In From The Beach With Water Views From Several Rooms. Large Front Porch And Fully Fenced Back Yard. Just completed addition for Master bath, whole house newly Painted By Well Known Interior Design Firm. Very Coastal Casual Decor Bead board Walls In Many Rooms, Beamed Ceilings, Lr With Fireplace not to be used by renters! Depending on number of occupants house sleeps 12 price changes. We also own other homes in the area Come see how life is better at the Beach. Cleaning fee $500 + Refundable Security Deposit ALSO FOR SALE Agent related to owner LIFE IS SHORT BUY THE BEACH HOUSE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 4th Avenue have any available units?
131 4th Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 4th Avenue have?
Some of 131 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
131 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 131 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 131 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 131 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 131 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 131 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 131 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 131 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 131 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 4th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
