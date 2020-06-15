131 4th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SHORT TERM RENTAL $4500+ PER WEEK AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER Adorable 2197 Sq Ft House With Four Bedrooms, Plus Large Playroom Bunk Room On Third Floor. House Has Three Full Baths,outdoor Shower, And Newly Installed Central Air Conditioning. Two Houses In From The Beach With Water Views From Several Rooms. Large Front Porch And Fully Fenced Back Yard. Just completed addition for Master bath, whole house newly Painted By Well Known Interior Design Firm. Very Coastal Casual Decor Bead board Walls In Many Rooms, Beamed Ceilings, Lr With Fireplace not to be used by renters! Depending on number of occupants house sleeps 12 price changes. We also own other homes in the area Come see how life is better at the Beach. Cleaning fee $500 + Refundable Security Deposit ALSO FOR SALE Agent related to owner LIFE IS SHORT BUY THE BEACH HOUSE!