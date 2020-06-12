/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 AM
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown
791 Long Hill Road
791 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1449 sqft
This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors.
94 Woodland Drive
94 Woodland Heights, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
979 sqft
INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER!!! Updated 2 bedroom 2 FULL bath 1st floor unit at the Woodland Heights Condominiums. Freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
2718 Berlin Tpke #3
2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
New Luxury Waterfront Townhome on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274230 Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
56 Terrace Gardens
56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath.
2 Fern Avenue
2 Fern Ave, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1152 sqft
Ideal location close to major highways and central in the state. This townhouse condo has it all, from granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, walk down deck, and high end washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms with hardwood through-out.
