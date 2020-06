Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ferry St Apartments - Property Id: 300263



Beautiful completely renovated apartments over looking the water and right next to Harbor Park!



Minute's walk from all of the best bars and restaurants in town!



Two Bedroom One Bathroom and over 1,300 sq/ft!



Includes:

- New Fridge

- New Washer/Dryer

- New Oven/Stove

- New Dish Washer

- Water

- Two parking spots

Property Id 300263



(RLNE5853791)