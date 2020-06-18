1 Blue Orchard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, split-level home now available for rent in the desirable Wesleyan Hills neighborhood. This seven room home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a finished basement, nice level yard, fully applianced,with the laundry room on the lower level.

Visitors (two adults max) plus the agent must wear a mask and gloves. Do your best not to touch surfaces other than door knobs. Agent will bring sanitizing wipes to clean surfaces that have been touched.

Consideration of applicants with credit scores of 650 or better. Please use the attached application. The fee is $26.00 Take a look! You won't want to miss out on this lovely home!