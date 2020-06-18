All apartments in Middletown
Middletown, CT
1 Blue Orchard Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1 Blue Orchard Drive

1 Blue Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Blue Orchard Drive, Middletown, CT 06457

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, split-level home now available for rent in the desirable Wesleyan Hills neighborhood. This seven room home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a finished basement, nice level yard, fully applianced,with the laundry room on the lower level.
Visitors (two adults max) plus the agent must wear a mask and gloves. Do your best not to touch surfaces other than door knobs. Agent will bring sanitizing wipes to clean surfaces that have been touched.
Consideration of applicants with credit scores of 650 or better. Please use the attached application. The fee is $26.00 Take a look! You won't want to miss out on this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Blue Orchard Drive have any available units?
1 Blue Orchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middletown, CT.
What amenities does 1 Blue Orchard Drive have?
Some of 1 Blue Orchard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Blue Orchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Blue Orchard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Blue Orchard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 Blue Orchard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 1 Blue Orchard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 Blue Orchard Drive does offer parking.
Does 1 Blue Orchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Blue Orchard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Blue Orchard Drive have a pool?
No, 1 Blue Orchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 Blue Orchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Blue Orchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Blue Orchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Blue Orchard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Blue Orchard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Blue Orchard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
