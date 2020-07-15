Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:42 AM
30 Apartments For Rent Near UHart
25 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
23 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$875
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
675 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
6 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
10 Units Available
Asylum Hill
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
1 Unit Available
Clay Arsenal
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Faith Manor offers spacious one bedroom apartments for seniors in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water.
1 Unit Available
Asylum Hill
Carriage Place- Forest
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
7 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
4 Units Available
Asylum Hill
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.
1 Unit Available
West End
122 Tremont St
122 Tremont Street, Hartford, CT
6 Bedrooms
$2,850
4100 sqft
The Tremont Tudor - Welcome to The Tremont Tudor. This historic colonial built in 1910 will wow you with old world craftmanship and charm throughout.
1 Unit Available
125-127 Ardmore Road
125 Ardmore Rd, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1850 sqft
125 Ardmore Road, Floor #1 Available 08/01/20 The Ardmore Classic - Welcome to 125 Ardmore Road. There are less than 10 multi-family houses in all of West Hartford that are as large, as a single floor living, as this property.
1 Unit Available
566 Prospect Ave - 2A
566 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$998
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! BRAND NEW HIGH-END RENOVATION!! PRIVATE OFFICE! One bedroom with private office available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 4BR apartment.
1 Unit Available
48 Ledyard Road
48 Ledyard Road, West Hartford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
6172 sqft
Timeless Tudor located in sought after neighborhood. Nicely situated on 1.70 acres and backing up to the 15th fairway of the Hartford Golf Club. The property is surrounded by mature trees and offers plenty of privacy.
1 Unit Available
Asylum Hill
18 Townley Street Unit H-3
18 Townley St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
18 Townley Street Unit H-3 Available 08/01/20 Charming Condominium - You will not want to miss this lovely rental because it won't last long!!! This two bedroom condo has a recently updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1
116 Ardmore Rd, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 in West Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills
35 Sharon Street
35 Sharon Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3050 sqft
BRIGHT 2 BR, 2nd FLOOR UNIT w/ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH & COVERED BACK PORCH, LARGE KITCHEN w/PANTRY, VERY SPACIOUS ROOMS (DEN COULD POSSIBLY BE A 3rd BDRM)-LAUNDRY HOOK-UP IN BASEMENT-OFF-STREET PARKING
1 Unit Available
7 North Quaker Avenue
7 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Vintage Clarendon Apartments! This complex offers a unique blend of comfortable living and historic charm and character.
1 Unit Available
6 Concord Street
6 Concord St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful apartment close to West Hartford Center!!! Sparkling refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout; high ceilings, beautiful built-ins; on-site laundry; move-in ready! Credit & background check required;
1 Unit Available
44 Maplewood ave
44 Maplewood Avenue, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Beautiful apartment at a prime location - Property Id: 288563 Beautiful apartment at a prime location in West Hartford. Washer and dryer in the unit with ample closet space and lighting. First floor unit is available for occupancy starting June 1.
1 Unit Available
11 North Quaker Lane
11 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1000 sqft
Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Vintage Clarendon Apartments! This complex offers a unique blend of comfortable living and historic charm and character.
1 Unit Available
810 Farmington Avenue
810 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1000 sqft
Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Vintage Clarendon Apartments! This complex offer a unique blend of comfortable living and historic charm and character.
1 Unit Available
704 Farmington Avenue
704 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful apartment close to West Hartford Center!!! Sparkling refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout; high ceilings, beautiful built-ins; on-site laundry; move-in ready! Credit & background check required;
1 Unit Available
Upper Albany
7 Norfolk St
7 Norfolk Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$995
HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED Beautifull 2 Br Newly re - Property Id: 308609 WELCOME HOME HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED apartment went through significant upgrades under new management which includes BRAND NEW CERAMIC kitchen cabinets, and
1 Unit Available
45 Highland Street
45 Highland Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
RARELY AVAILABLE 1BR CONDO UNIT IN CANTERBURY RETIREMENT COMMUNITY, MUST BE 55YRS OR OLDER.