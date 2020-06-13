/
47 Apartments for rent in Chicopee, MA📍
Fairview
2 Units Available
Beacon Square
1892 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA
Studio
$1,065
320 sqft
Enjoy our spacious efficiencies which feature an amazing walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage, a full bath with accent mirrors, and a separate galley-style kitchen.
Fairview
3 Units Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
Willimansett
1 Unit Available
46 Bonner St
46 Bonner Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
46 Bonner St - Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel
Chicopee Falls
1 Unit Available
117 Church Street - 1
117 Church St, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
This just renovated! New kitchen, updated basement, all new floors and paint. 2 bedrooms with large closets, 1 and a half baths, large basement, large yard, ample parking, great location. Call Today! This duplex was built in the late 80's.
Results within 1 mile of Chicopee
East Springfield
1 Unit Available
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
Springdale
1 Unit Available
859 Main St
859 Main Street, Holyoke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Renovated Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 283670 Renovated apartments for rent. Central heat, updated kitchens, new windows, hardwood floors. Renovations scheduled to be complete by 6/1/2020. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-1
35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital.
Results within 5 miles of Chicopee
Sixteen Acres
20 Units Available
Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet complex on 64-acre wooded property. Close to North Branch Park. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Volleyball and tennis courts on site.
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,045
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .
Upper Hill
1 Unit Available
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).
Sixteen Acres
1 Unit Available
57 Brewster St
57 Brewster Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1579 sqft
57 Brewster St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed House For Rent - Sixteen Acres - Available August 1st 2020! 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Cape in Sixteen Acres. Right down the street from bustling Sixteen Acres Plaza.
Six Corners
1 Unit Available
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
6300 sqft
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.
East Forest Park
1 Unit Available
23 Perkins St
23 Perkins Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs.
Indian Orchard
1 Unit Available
315 Main Street 2
315 Main Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Spacious, quiet / PLEASE COMPLETE PRESCREEN - Property Id: 80461 2nd floor apartment.
Downtown Holyoke
1 Unit Available
354, Hampden, St.
354 Hampden Street, Holyoke, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras.
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,
Sixteen Acres
1 Unit Available
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
24 West State Street - 30
24 West State Street, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
530 sqft
NON SMOKING- Lincoln Lodge has NEWER 3 Room, 1 Bedroom Apartments in a quiet country setting with lots of open space. Your rent includes all utilities; Heat, Central Air Conditioning, Hot Water, Electric, Cable TV, and Wireless High Speed Internet.
1 Unit Available
70 Lyman Street - 2
70 Lyman Street, Hampshire County, MA
Studio
$995
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy studio is classic on the outside, and brand new on the inside. Featuring new vinyl flooring, fresh paint & granite counter tops. Extra garage bays for parking are also available for an additional monthly amount.
Old Hill
2 Units Available
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
41 Angeline St
41 Angeline Street, West Springfield Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
SINGLE FAMILY 3BR !!!! - This beautiful home is located in a great town, and neighborhood. Near schools and parks. Offers a home owner experience for any resident! This property has three bedrooms, and one bath. Appliances included.
Indian Orchard
1 Unit Available
85 Parker Street
85 Parker Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Nicely remodeled three bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy.
Suffield Corner
1 Unit Available
15-A South Park
15 A, Agawam Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2125 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental available. Easy access to Rt.91, gas burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen. Small pets will be considered, smoking not allowed.
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
41 Johnson St
41 Johnson Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
4 room 1 bedroom 1 bathroom hardwood floors $30 Application fee for Credit/Background
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chicopee, the median rent is $700 for a studio, $843 for a 1-bedroom, $1,056 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,320 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chicopee, check out our monthly Chicopee Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Chicopee area include Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, Trinity College, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chicopee from include Hartford, Worcester, Middletown, Meriden, and Waterbury.
