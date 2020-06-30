All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 7 2020

9998 Grove Street

9998 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

9998 Grove Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for move in on or about 3/27/2020
Rent - $1,850
Deposit - $1,850
No smokers.
Owner may consider pets (no more than 2) with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
12-month lease

Large 2-story townhome. 3 bedrooms on upper level with 2 baths. 1/2 bath on the main level. Special Features include - hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace in living room, central air conditioning. Large private patio. Attached 2-car garage with opener. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9998 Grove Street have any available units?
9998 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9998 Grove Street have?
Some of 9998 Grove Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9998 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
9998 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9998 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9998 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 9998 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 9998 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 9998 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9998 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9998 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 9998 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 9998 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 9998 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9998 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9998 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.

