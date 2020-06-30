9998 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for move in on or about 3/27/2020

Rent - $1,850

Deposit - $1,850

No smokers.

Owner may consider pets (no more than 2) with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

12-month lease



Large 2-story townhome. 3 bedrooms on upper level with 2 baths. 1/2 bath on the main level. Special Features include - hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace in living room, central air conditioning. Large private patio. Attached 2-car garage with opener. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups.

