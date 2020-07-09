All apartments in Westminster
9847 W 99th Place

9847 West 99th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9847 West 99th Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Large home with gorgeous views and access to Loon Lake - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This 2200 square foot 4 bedroom home has high ceilings, large windows, and lots of space for your family and entertaining. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless appliances including a double oven, an induction stovetop, dishwasher, microwave, and a refrigerator with an icemaker and dispenser. There are granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. A full size washer and dryer are included. There is a combination of tile, carpet, and hardwood floors. The main living room has a wood-burning fireplace, large windows, and sliding glass doors to the backyard which is fully fenced and has a garden area. A separate sitting area is adjacent to the wood floored dining area. The master bedroom is on the main floor and has a 5-piece bathroom suite and a walk in closet. The house is fitted with solar panels and has central AC. The two car garage has remotes and keypad entry.

Enjoy the surrounding nature with a backyard that backs up to Loon Lake which has trails and fishing access. The trails at Standley Lake are easily accessed within a quarter mile and the Westminster Hills Off Leash Dog area is also just 2 miles away and can be accessed via trail system.

There is easy access to the shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues along Church Ranch Road and the Westminster Promenade. Highway 36 is a 5 minute drive from home providing easy commute to the Boulder or Denver area.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5772085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

