All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9766 Newland Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
9766 Newland Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9766 Newland Court

9766 Newland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9766 Newland Court, Westminster, CO 80021
Westcliff and Cambridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One level living! Spacious open layout, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters. Fresh paint inside and out. Huge, freshly re-finished 40'x12' deck backs to community greenbelt & walking path, with neighborhood park & playground just steps away. Low maintenance yard. Private master with walk-in closet, double sink full bath. One bedroom opens to great room and would also make a perfect office! Partially finished basement would easily accommodate an additional bedroom or make a great family room for the kids.

This is a great home in a fantastic location. Will not last long

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227 for more info. Visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/658380 or call / text 1.888.883.1193 to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik! (EMD 2018-0902)

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9766 Newland Court have any available units?
9766 Newland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9766 Newland Court have?
Some of 9766 Newland Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9766 Newland Court currently offering any rent specials?
9766 Newland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9766 Newland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9766 Newland Court is pet friendly.
Does 9766 Newland Court offer parking?
No, 9766 Newland Court does not offer parking.
Does 9766 Newland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9766 Newland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9766 Newland Court have a pool?
No, 9766 Newland Court does not have a pool.
Does 9766 Newland Court have accessible units?
No, 9766 Newland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9766 Newland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9766 Newland Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College