9766 Newland Court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One level living! Spacious open layout, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters. Fresh paint inside and out. Huge, freshly re-finished 40'x12' deck backs to community greenbelt & walking path, with neighborhood park & playground just steps away. Low maintenance yard. Private master with walk-in closet, double sink full bath. One bedroom opens to great room and would also make a perfect office! Partially finished basement would easily accommodate an additional bedroom or make a great family room for the kids.



This is a great home in a fantastic location. Will not last long



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227 for more info. Visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/658380 or call / text 1.888.883.1193 to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik! (EMD 2018-0902)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.