9766 Newland Court

Amenities
One level living! Spacious open layout, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters. Fresh paint inside and out. Huge, freshly re-finished 40'x12' deck backs to community greenbelt & walking path, with neighborhood park & playground just steps away. Low maintenance yard. Private master with walk-in closet, double sink full bath. One bedroom opens to great room and would also make a perfect office! Partially finished basement would easily accommodate an additional bedroom or make a great family room for the kids.
This is a great home in a fantastic location. Will not last long
Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227 for more info. Visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/658380 or call / text 1.888.883.1193 to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik! (EMD 2018-0902)
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.