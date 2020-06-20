9662 N Brentwood Way #102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Lovely 2 Bed Condo for Rent in Westminster!!!! - This great 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo is available to rent starting April 20th!! Located near 92nd and Wadsworth in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Very close to Standley Lake and Open Space Park, among others!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, RTD, Lightrail, entertainment, restaurants, lots of schools, and more. Very convenient access to highways, Downtown Denver, and Boulder!



Great layout! Newer paint and carpet!!! Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet!! Tile flooring throughout the main area. Great kitchen with separate dining area. Great patio with separate doors from living room and master bedroom plus 2 storage areas!! Washer and dryer in unit! Come see it yourself to see all of the great features!!



Rent is $1300/month. Water, sewer and trash are included.



NO SMOKING at this property. Sorry, NO pets allowed.



This house will not last long!! To schedule a viewing, please call 720-442-0321 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!



(RLNE3247549)