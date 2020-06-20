All apartments in Westminster
9662 N Brentwood Way #102

9662 Brentwood Way
Location

9662 Brentwood Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Sunstream Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 Bed Condo for Rent in Westminster!!!! - This great 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo is available to rent starting April 20th!! Located near 92nd and Wadsworth in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Very close to Standley Lake and Open Space Park, among others!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, RTD, Lightrail, entertainment, restaurants, lots of schools, and more. Very convenient access to highways, Downtown Denver, and Boulder!

Great layout! Newer paint and carpet!!! Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet!! Tile flooring throughout the main area. Great kitchen with separate dining area. Great patio with separate doors from living room and master bedroom plus 2 storage areas!! Washer and dryer in unit! Come see it yourself to see all of the great features!!

Rent is $1300/month. Water, sewer and trash are included.

NO SMOKING at this property. Sorry, NO pets allowed.

This house will not last long!! To schedule a viewing, please call 720-442-0321 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!

(RLNE3247549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 have any available units?
9662 N Brentwood Way #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 have?
Some of 9662 N Brentwood Way #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 currently offering any rent specials?
9662 N Brentwood Way #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 pet-friendly?
No, 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 offer parking?
No, 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 does not offer parking.
Does 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 have a pool?
No, 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 does not have a pool.
Does 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 have accessible units?
No, 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9662 N Brentwood Way #102 does not have units with dishwashers.

