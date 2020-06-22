Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access pet friendly

940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T Available 09/01/19 Lovely 2 bed/1.5 bath Townhome in Friendly Westminster Neighborhood - This property starts out by opening up into the first floor living area and dining room which are carpeted up to the kitchen. The kitchen was recently remodeled with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms, both with ceiling fans. Both bathrooms have also been recently remodeled. The basement is unfinished, has a washer and dryer, and would work well for extra storage, a workout room, or even a hangout space.



The property has a two car garage, and a zero-scape yard with very minimal clean up. It is located just west of I-25, nearby many local shops, restaurants, a hospital, walking/biking trails, and a park. Local Schools: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle School, and Legacy High School.



To schedule a showing please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2249270)