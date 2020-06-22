All apartments in Westminster
940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T

940 West 133rd Circle · No Longer Available
Location

940 West 133rd Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T Available 09/01/19 Lovely 2 bed/1.5 bath Townhome in Friendly Westminster Neighborhood - This property starts out by opening up into the first floor living area and dining room which are carpeted up to the kitchen. The kitchen was recently remodeled with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms, both with ceiling fans. Both bathrooms have also been recently remodeled. The basement is unfinished, has a washer and dryer, and would work well for extra storage, a workout room, or even a hangout space.

The property has a two car garage, and a zero-scape yard with very minimal clean up. It is located just west of I-25, nearby many local shops, restaurants, a hospital, walking/biking trails, and a park. Local Schools: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle School, and Legacy High School.

To schedule a showing please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2249270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T have any available units?
940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T have?
Some of 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T currently offering any rent specials?
940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T is pet friendly.
Does 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T offer parking?
Yes, 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T does offer parking.
Does 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T have a pool?
No, 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T does not have a pool.
Does 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T have accessible units?
No, 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T does not have accessible units.
Does 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 W. 133rd Circle Unit T does not have units with dishwashers.
