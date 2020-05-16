Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G Available 05/08/20 Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Friendly Westminster Neighborhood, Available 08 May - Welcome to 930 W. 133rd Circle, your new home. This property contains beautiful hickory hard wood floors throughout the first floor and the second floor. The first floor features a living space, a dining room, and a kitchen that comes with all major appliances. There are two bedrooms upstairs with high ceilings that really open up the spaces. There is also a full bathroom on the upper level. The basement was remodeled to add a third bedroom, a second full bathroom, and a bonus living space. You will also enjoy the attached two-car garage, and a xeriscape yard with very minimal clean up.



The property is located just west of I-25, nearby many local shops, restaurants, a hospital, nature trails, and a local park. Local schools: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.



To schedule a showing please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2249269)