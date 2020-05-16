All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G

930 West 133rd Circle · (720) 583-4369
Location

930 West 133rd Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G Available 05/08/20 Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Friendly Westminster Neighborhood, Available 08 May - Welcome to 930 W. 133rd Circle, your new home. This property contains beautiful hickory hard wood floors throughout the first floor and the second floor. The first floor features a living space, a dining room, and a kitchen that comes with all major appliances. There are two bedrooms upstairs with high ceilings that really open up the spaces. There is also a full bathroom on the upper level. The basement was remodeled to add a third bedroom, a second full bathroom, and a bonus living space. You will also enjoy the attached two-car garage, and a xeriscape yard with very minimal clean up.

The property is located just west of I-25, nearby many local shops, restaurants, a hospital, nature trails, and a local park. Local schools: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.

To schedule a showing please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2249269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G have any available units?
930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G have?
Some of 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G does offer parking.
Does 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G have a pool?
No, 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G have accessible units?
No, 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
