All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9177 W 107th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
9177 W 107th Place
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:43 PM

9177 W 107th Place

9177 West 107th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9177 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in The Village at Walnut Grove. Eat-in kitchen complete with hardwood flooring, walk-in pantry, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Large living room with gas fireplace. Newly painted interior, newly carpeted bedrooms, new light fixtures. Loft w/built in desk. Master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, 5 piece bathroom and 2 closets. Oversized 2 car garage with built in shelving and bonus refrigerator. Full size washer/dryer hookups on main floor. NO SMOKING. Small dog permitted with $300 Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your SERVICE/ASSIST animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. WATER/SEWER/TRASH included. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9177 W 107th Place have any available units?
9177 W 107th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9177 W 107th Place have?
Some of 9177 W 107th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9177 W 107th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9177 W 107th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9177 W 107th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9177 W 107th Place is pet friendly.
Does 9177 W 107th Place offer parking?
Yes, 9177 W 107th Place offers parking.
Does 9177 W 107th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9177 W 107th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9177 W 107th Place have a pool?
Yes, 9177 W 107th Place has a pool.
Does 9177 W 107th Place have accessible units?
No, 9177 W 107th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9177 W 107th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9177 W 107th Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College