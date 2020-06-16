9177 W 107th Place

Amenities

Beautifully updated end unit townhome in The Village at Walnut Grove. Eat-in kitchen complete with hardwood flooring, walk-in pantry, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Large living room with gas fireplace. Newly painted interior, newly carpeted bedrooms, new light fixtures. Loft w/built in desk. Master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, 5 piece bathroom and 2 closets. Oversized 2 car garage with built in shelving and bonus refrigerator. Full size washer/dryer hookups on main floor. NO SMOKING. Small dog permitted with $300 Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your SERVICE/ASSIST animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. WATER/SEWER/TRASH included. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.