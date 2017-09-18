Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage

9156 W 88th Circle Available 06/01/19 Darling 2 Bed, 2 Bath Top Level Condo with Loft in Broomfield - This Top level condominium is located directly east of Standley Lake in Broomfield.

The 2 bed 2 bath unit features a large loft, vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, its own washer and dryer in the unit, and air conditioning. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a separate sink, walk-in closet and a private door to the balcony. It comes with a detached 1-car garage and an extra closet for storage.

There is a community pool directly across from the unit.

Water, sewer, and trash included.



No pets allowed.

Available June 1, 2019.

If you are interested in a showing, please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369



