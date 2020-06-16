All apartments in Westminster
8937 Field Street
8937 Field Street

8937 Field Street · No Longer Available
Location

8937 Field Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Completely Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3-bathroom Townhome in the Kings Mill subdivision. The main level boasts a large family room, open kitchen with new counter tops and new dishwasher, half-bath and fenced back patio. Finished Basement with 3rd bedroom and second living room. Private Patio backs to a quite greenbelt that is perfect for entertaining. There is a reserved parking space right outside your front door with additional guest parking close to the unit.This home sits just minutes away from Gorgeous Standley Lake, Farmer's High Line Canal trail, The Apex Center and all the Shopping and Dining Downtown Westminster and Arvada has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8937 Field Street have any available units?
8937 Field Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8937 Field Street have?
Some of 8937 Field Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8937 Field Street currently offering any rent specials?
8937 Field Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8937 Field Street pet-friendly?
No, 8937 Field Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8937 Field Street offer parking?
Yes, 8937 Field Street offers parking.
Does 8937 Field Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8937 Field Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8937 Field Street have a pool?
Yes, 8937 Field Street has a pool.
Does 8937 Field Street have accessible units?
No, 8937 Field Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8937 Field Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8937 Field Street has units with dishwashers.

