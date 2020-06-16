8937 Field Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking

ompletely Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3-bathroom Townhome in the Kings Mill subdivision. The main level boasts a large family room, open kitchen with new counter tops and new dishwasher, half-bath and fenced back patio. Finished Basement with 3rd bedroom and second living room. Private Patio backs to a quite greenbelt that is perfect for entertaining. There is a reserved parking space right outside your front door with additional guest parking close to the unit.This home sits just minutes away from Gorgeous Standley Lake, Farmer's High Line Canal trail, The Apex Center and all the Shopping and Dining Downtown Westminster and Arvada has to offer!