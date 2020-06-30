Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8679 W 86th Circle Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Arvada Home - This beautiful home in Arvada has a wonderful front and backyard, a gorgeous open floor plan to the kitchen that has an amazing color scheme with stainless steel appliances! This amazing property has a finished basement to add that perfect touch of space for you, and even backs up to a walking path. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Colorado right from your doorsteps! This home is about 20 minutes away from any major area in Denver, and makes it super easy to get around. This home offers plenty of storage options, and entertainment opportunities! Call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5506604)