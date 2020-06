Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

8666 Decatur Street #270 Available 09/05/19 3 Bed, 2 Bath in Westminster!!!! - This is a great condo! Plenty of room with the open floor plan! Unit is well taken care of and in excellent condition! Kitchen opens up to living room with working fireplace. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage! The balcony has incredible mountain views of the entire front range! Tennis courts in the complex to enjoy as well! Easy Access to HWY 36, I-25 and I-70 for easy commute!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



(RLNE5056195)