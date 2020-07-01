8666 Decatur Street

Amenities
Ground Floor, Federal Heights Condo with Gorgeous mountain Views!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: March 24, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with breed approval
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Unbeatable mountain views!
* Ground floor, handicap accessible end unit
* 3 Bed/ 1.5 Bath
* Woodburning fireplace
* New carpet
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Easy access to Highway 36 and I-25
GARAGE/PARKING: Parking Lot
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, sewer
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*