8657 Clay St

Amenities
Lovely one bedroom one bathroom condo in Westminster! This spacious home offers a large living room with a wood burning fireplace that opens directly into the kitchen, providing the perfect space for hosting friends and family. The patio is accessible from the living room and overlooks a nice grassy area. Large walk-through closet compliments the bedroom offering plenty of storage options. There is a stackable washer and dryer, as well as one bathroom in the home. This adorable condo is located on the first floor in Prospectors Point. The community offers a playground, tennis court and basketball court. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com