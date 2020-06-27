All apartments in Westminster
8657 Clay St

8657 Clay St · No Longer Available
Location

8657 Clay St, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely one bedroom one bathroom condo in Westminster! This spacious home offers a large living room with a wood burning fireplace that opens directly into the kitchen, providing the perfect space for hosting friends and family. The patio is accessible from the living room and overlooks a nice grassy area. Large walk-through closet compliments the bedroom offering plenty of storage options. There is a stackable washer and dryer, as well as one bathroom in the home. This adorable condo is located on the first floor in Prospectors Point. The community offers a playground, tennis court and basketball court. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8657 Clay St have any available units?
8657 Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8657 Clay St have?
Some of 8657 Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8657 Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
8657 Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8657 Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8657 Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 8657 Clay St offer parking?
No, 8657 Clay St does not offer parking.
Does 8657 Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8657 Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8657 Clay St have a pool?
No, 8657 Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 8657 Clay St have accessible units?
No, 8657 Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 8657 Clay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8657 Clay St has units with dishwashers.
