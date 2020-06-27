8657 Clay St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Lovely one bedroom one bathroom condo in Westminster! This spacious home offers a large living room with a wood burning fireplace that opens directly into the kitchen, providing the perfect space for hosting friends and family. The patio is accessible from the living room and overlooks a nice grassy area. Large walk-through closet compliments the bedroom offering plenty of storage options. There is a stackable washer and dryer, as well as one bathroom in the home. This adorable condo is located on the first floor in Prospectors Point. The community offers a playground, tennis court and basketball court. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com